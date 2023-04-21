Lehtisaari murder | The victim had a drug background – This is all that is known about the case

The married couple arrested on Thursday on suspicion of the crime will be heard in the coming days.

In Lehtisaari The victim of the suspected murder in Helsinki is a man from Helsinki under the age of 30 who has a criminal record.

According to Helsingin Sanomat, the man was 27 years old when he died, and he would have turned 28 on Friday. According to the population data register, he died on April 13.

According to the documents of the Helsinki District Court, the man has been found to be blatantly disregarding the prohibitions and orders of the law.

In September In 2019, the man was sentenced to a suspended seven-month prison term for drug offenses and extortion. The extortion was related to drug debts. The acts were committed in 2014–2015.

The man also has a fine from 2018 for a situation that happened in 2016, where he had a gas gun with him and, among other things, drugs obtained from the Tor network.

These lawsuits were related to extensive drug syndicates. The man was not in those main roles.

In addition, according to the court, in February 2019, the man drove a car under the influence of narcotics without a driver’s license, for example on Opastinsilla in Helsinki. He was imprisoned for 50 days.

The sentence was unconditional, as he had several conditional prison sentences in his background and an unconditional prison sentence from the beginning of the same year. He had also been caught driving without a license several times.

According to the Criminal Sanctions Office, the man was not suitable for community service.

Police will hear from the man and woman suspected of murder in the coming days, and not the crime commissioner Jukka Larkio The Helsinki police will say nothing about a possible motive or method of action on Friday.

The man could have been dead even for days before the report came to the emergency center. The police did not arrive at the scene of the murder at the terraced apartment in Lehtisaari until Sunday, April 16.

According to him, the connection of drugs to the suspected act has not been ruled out.

On Thursday, the district court imprisoned a married couple in their thirties on suspicion of murder in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari. The suspects and the victim knew each other from the past.

On the suspect the married couple has previous convictions.

The man has previously been sentenced in Helsinki district court to 2 years and 5 months of unconditional imprisonment for attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated breach of domestic peace.

The acts took place in Helsinki in the spring of 2020. The events were related to debt collection.

In another criminal case, the man has been suspected of an aggravated drug crime, a firearms crime and an explosives crime.

In 2021, a 34-year-old woman received a fine for drunk driving and the crime of drug use.

According to the court verdict, the woman used and possessed a small amount of marijuana for her own use.

The 32-year-old man was imprisoned on the most probable grounds and the 34-year-old woman on the grounds of suspicion. Most probable cause means that there is more evidence to support the suspicion than there is reason to suspect.

The police received a report of a suspected homicide on Sunday evening a little before 9 o’clock.