Lehtisaari murder | The prosecutor: a 32-year-old man shot the victim in the head at close range – Calling the emergency center only two days later

The married couple is accused of numerous crimes. A 32-year-old man is accused of killing a 27-year-old man.

Lehtisaari the murder trial began on Wednesday at the Helsinki District Court. HS follows the trial on the spot.

The prosecutor demanded that part of the documents be classified because they contain information that could harm the victim’s memory or loved ones. The judge accepted the prosecutor’s request.

According to the prosecutor, a 32-year-old man shot the victim in the middle of the forehead at close range in a private apartment. The shooting was not reported to the emergency center until two days later.

In the forensic autopsy, the main cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound.

Prosecutors filed charges against the married couple for the murder that took place in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari in April.

A 32-year-old man is charged with murder and firearms offences. His 34-year-old spouse, on the other hand, is accused of neglecting a rescue operation, a firearms offense and a narcotic use offense.

The woman was also previously suspected of the murder, but she was later released. The police previously investigated the case as a murder.

The atmosphere in the hall was calm at the beginning of the session. Both the man accused of the murder and his wife sat in the hall without covering their faces to the photographers.

Married couple charges have also been brought against him for aggravated robbery, aggravated deprivation of liberty and aggravated sexual assault committed in January.

A 31-year-old man who is not involved in the murder case is also accused in this case. According to newspaper reports, the accused men know each other.

The suspected homicide took place in the accused woman’s apartment in the prestigious area in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari in April. The victim was a 27-year-old man.

So far, very little is known about the case. At least two of the key questions remain open: the suspected motive and the method of action.

Acting as prosecutors in the whole case Meri Bergström and Oskari Koskela. The case will continue on Thursday.

In prosecution a woman has received a sentence for drunk driving in the 2020s. A woman fell off the wheel after driving a car under the influence of cannabis.

The woman has children from a previous marriage, and the former couple has argued in court about child custody several times. The ex-spouse has demanded sole custody of the children. A woman’s right to see her children is limited.

The woman’s current husband, who was also accused, received a sentence a few years ago for robbery, in which he tried to usurp the victim’s property by threatening violence.

The district court sentenced the man to two and a half years. In addition, he has several debt convictions in his background.