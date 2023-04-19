Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Lehtisaari murder | The police want to arrest two people for Lehtisaari’s death

April 19, 2023
Lehtisaari murder | The police want to arrest two people for Lehtisaari’s death

City|Lehtisaari murder

According to their address information, those required to be detained live in the suspected murder apartment.

Helsinki the police demand two people to be arrested for the suspected murder that happened in Lehtisaari last weekend.

The woman who owns the apartment where the victim was killed and the man who has the same last name and whose address is in the same apartment are arrested.

The police previously investigated the suspected homicide as murder, but according to the arrest warrants, the persons are now suspected of murder.

The news is updated.

