Lehtisaari murder | The police suspect: a man was murdered at the weekend in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari

Helsinki the police are investigating a suspected murder in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari.

On Sunday, the police were there in Lehtisaari with several patrols. According to the police release, the man had died in a private apartment as a result of violence.

The private apartment is a terraced apartment of several hundred square meters.

The police have arrested one person on suspicion of murder.

In the evening, the police received a report of a suspected homicide through the emergency center, says the crime commissioner Tuomas Lindholm. The announcement came at 20:45.

On Sunday, there was a large police operation in Lehtisaari, in which several police patrols participated. The police also move extensively in the yard areas. At this stage, Lindholm does not take a position on why they went to the place with such a large volume. He does not comment on whether a weapon was involved in the suspected murder.

“The investigation of the case is in its early stages, so at this stage we cannot give any more details,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner, in the police press release. Mari Päivärinta.

The police are currently investigating the events of the evening.

