Lehtisaari murder | The police had seen an outsider at the suspected murder scene, in an isolated area

The police received an alert about the matter around seven in the evening.

More the police patrol has been carrying out a mission in Helsinki at the suspected crime scene in Lehtisaari again on Monday evening, the Helsinki police tells HS.

According to the Helsinki police command center, the police were called to the scene at seven in the evening because an outsider had been seen in the area cordoned off by the police.

The police received an alert about the matter through the emergency center.

The police command center does not comment further on the case, because the task is related to the apartment, which is suspected to be the scene of a murder. The police also do not say whether anyone moving in the area has been arrested.

At least three police patrols have been there and the police were still investigating the matter at nine o’clock in the evening.

On Monday, before 7 p.m., a reporter who was at HS saw that a dark SUV was parked in front of the house on the side of the street.

On Sunday night the emergency center received a report of a suspected homicide in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari.

On Monday morning, the Helsinki police said they were investigating a suspected murder that took place in a terraced apartment on Sunday.