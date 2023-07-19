Wednesday, July 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lehtisaari murder | The district court sentenced the man to more than ten years in prison for manslaughter

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Lehtisaari murder | The district court sentenced the man to more than ten years in prison for manslaughter

City|Lehtisaari murder

The district court sentenced all three accused in the Lehtisaari crime ring to prison terms. The woman who owned the house was sentenced to suspended imprisonment.

Helsinki the district court sentenced three people in the so-called In the Lehtisaari crime case. The crimes came to light last April, when a body was found in a private apartment in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari.

According to the verdict, the 27-year-old man died from a close-range gunshot wound to the head, fired with a .45-caliber weapon.

The district court sentenced the 32-year-old Sakari Julius Kausteen 10 years and 10 months in prison for multiple offences. According to the court, Kauste shot the victim and was therefore guilty of manslaughter and a firearms offence.

The woman who owned the Surma apartment was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of one year and two months for, among other things, neglecting rescue operations and providing aid.

The victim’s body had been in the apartment for two days before the incident was reported to the emergency center.

See also  Finland and Russia | Российский военкомат sent a summons to the Finnish football player

Small amounts of cocaine and marijuana were found in the couple’s home and in the woman’s possession. The woman was sentenced in the case for the crime of drug use.

The police during the preliminary investigation, it turned out that the married couple living in the apartment had also used violence against the victim before.

According to the verdict, the couple and a third person had forced the victim to hand over his car to the woman who owned the apartment. A car worth more than 11,000 euros was transferred to the woman’s name after the violence.

In order to get the car, the victim was abused in various ways, including beating and slashing. In addition, the victim was forced to insert a small object into her anus. According to the verdict, the violence continued for a long time and had torture-like features.

Regarding the January events, the district court convicted Kauste of aggravated assault, coercion and aggravated sexual assault. A 31-year-old was also sentenced for the same crimes Anssi Paavo Robert Penttalawho was sentenced to two years and two months in prison.

See also  Crazy about the rising prices? It gets even worse: these things are also getting more expensive

#Lehtisaari #murder #district #court #sentenced #man #ten #years #prison #manslaughter

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Ministry transfers 24.6 million to the Region of Murcia for educational modernization

The Ministry transfers 24.6 million to the Region of Murcia for educational modernization

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result