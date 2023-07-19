Lehtisaari murder | The district court gives a verdict – according to the prosecutors, the married couple called the emergency center only two days after the man had shot the victim

The accused man denies manslaughter, but admits manslaughter. The man’s wife is accused of neglecting the rescue operation. The woman denies the charge.

Helsinki today the district court will give a verdict on Lehtisaari’s April murder and other charges related to it.

The murder took place in the apartment of a married couple in their thirties. A 32-year-old man is charged with murder. His 34-year-old wife is accused of neglecting the rescue operation.

According to prosecutors, the man shot the victim in the forehead at close range, while the woman did not get help for the victim, who was in danger of dying. The victim was a 27-year-old man.

“(The victim) was sitting on the sofa in the apartment’s fireplace room with the defendant’s wife, when the defendant entered the room with a gun and shot the sitting (victim) in the middle of the forehead at close range,” the prosecutors’ subpoena application says.

According to prosecutors, the defendants did not call 911 until two days later.

The accused man denies manslaughter, but admits manslaughter. According to the man’s defense, the intention was not to cause the victim’s death. According to the defense, the man fired the pistol because he was trying to get the victim to give up the bladed weapon in his hand. The shot accidentally hit the victim, the man said in court. According to the man, the victim had threatened his wife with a bladed weapon.

The woman, on the other hand, denies the negligence of the rescue operation, because according to her, the victim died immediately from the shot to the head.

Married couple is also accused of aggravated robbery, aggravated deprivation of liberty and aggravated sexual assault committed in January. The victim is the same as in homicide. A 31-year-old man who is not involved in the murder case is also charged. All three denied the charges in court.

According to the prosecutors, the crimes took place on the 11th and 12th. January at the couple’s apartment.

“During the investigation of the murder case, it has emerged that the victim has been subjected to violence in the past. In January 2023, serious violence was committed against the victim in a prestigious apartment owned by a woman in Lehtisaari, where she lived with her husband. In connection with the violence, the car in (the victim’s) possession was unlawfully taken away,” said the prosecutor Meri Bergström in court.

According to the prosecutors, at least the accused men inflicted different kinds of violence on the victim. Among other things, the victim was punched several times in the head area, he was taken to a hot shower and knives were thrown at his back, the summons application says. In addition, according to the prosecutors, the victim had been subjected to sexual violence.

According to the prosecutors, the violence lasted for a long time. In the end, the victim, who was beaten to the point of defenselessness, was able to transfer the car to the accused woman’s name, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors demand that the 32-year-old man be sentenced to a combined sentence of more than ten years. They demand that the man be assigned to a mental state examination in order to find out the conditions for a combined punishment.

According to the subpoena application, the accused man has committed a heinous crime in the ten years preceding the act and he must be considered extremely dangerous to the life, health or freedom of others.

A combined punishment can be sentenced to a person who repeats a serious crime, which must be considered very dangerous. The combined punishment includes the entire period of imprisonment in prison and the supervision period after that.

Both the woman and the 31-year-old man are required to be sentenced to more than three years in prison.

District court issue a judgment or interim judgment in the case. A man charged with a possible intermediate sentence could be assigned to a mental state examination, as requested by the prosecutors. In that case, the district court would take a position on the criminal charges and possible punishment only after a mental state examination.