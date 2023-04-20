Lehtisaari murder | The arrest of the suspects in the murder of Lehtisaari in Helsinki is being discussed in the district court today

The detention session of the Helsinki District Court will be held on Thursday afternoon.

Helsinki today the district court deals with the imprisonment of the man and woman suspected of the Lehtisaari murder. The district court detention session will be held in the afternoon. The police want to arrest a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman.

The police received a report of a suspected homicide in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari on Sunday evening. The victim was a man born in 1995. The police have said that they suspect that the man died in the apartment as a result of violence. According to the police, the suspects and the victim knew each other from before.

The man who is required to be arrested is also suspected of a firearms offence.