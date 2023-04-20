Thursday, April 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lehtisaari murder | The arrest of the suspects in the murder of Lehtisaari in Helsinki is being discussed in the district court today

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Lehtisaari murder | The arrest of the suspects in the murder of Lehtisaari in Helsinki is being discussed in the district court today

City|Lehtisaari murder

The detention session of the Helsinki District Court will be held on Thursday afternoon.

Helsinki today the district court deals with the imprisonment of the man and woman suspected of the Lehtisaari murder. The district court detention session will be held in the afternoon. The police want to arrest a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman.

The police received a report of a suspected homicide in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari on Sunday evening. The victim was a man born in 1995. The police have said that they suspect that the man died in the apartment as a result of violence. According to the police, the suspects and the victim knew each other from before.

The man who is required to be arrested is also suspected of a firearms offence.

#Lehtisaari #murder #arrest #suspects #murder #Lehtisaari #Helsinki #discussed #district #court #today

See also  Traffic | Report: Drunk drivers cause one in three fatal traffic accidents
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ukrainian Armed Forces fired seven shells at Donetsk

Ukrainian Armed Forces fired seven shells at Donetsk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result