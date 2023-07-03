Lehtisaari murder | Interrogation reports published: This is how the accused tell about the progress of the events

The victim had come to the married couple to clear up the inflamed gaps. The week spent together ended fatally.

The police the preliminary investigation report shows how the events progressed in the Lehtisaari suspected homicide from the point of view of the accused.

A 32-year-old man is accused of, among other things, the murder of a 27-year-old man and a firearms offence. The murder took place in a private apartment in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari district in April.

The apartment is owned by the 34-year-old spouse of the person accused of the murder, who is accused of neglecting rescue measures, a firearms offense and a narcotic drug offence.

The accused man denies manslaughter but admits manslaughter.

Interrogation reports the man accused of murder and the victim were friends. They had known each other for about half a year.

The couple said that the relationship with the victim had been strained before the time of the crime, as he had made baseless claims. For example, the victim had claimed that the man accused of murder had planned to poison his wife.

Around Easter, about a week before the death, the victim contacted his friend with the intention of resolving the breach.

However, one of the witnesses said that the victim had been invited to the couple’s house.

“ The couple used their phones a lot after the shooting, and they had visitors, even though the deceased was in the apartment.

On the night of the event On April 14, the group spent time in the fireplace room downstairs.

The man accused of murder went to get a drink and cigarettes from upstairs. The wife stayed with the guest on the sofa in the fireplace room.

The woman recalled that the guest had started behaving aggressively and threateningly. This one had continued to blackmail his friend and brandished a switchblade in his hand.

The man suspected of murder heard his wife crying when he returned downstairs. At this point, the man was carrying a .45 caliber pistol.

According to the wife, the man shot the victim directly in the head without warning.

The accused said that he had a gun because the victim was brandishing a knife. He wanted to scare the victim and get him out of the apartment.

The man said he was afraid that the wife would soon have a knife at her throat, and told the victim to put the knife away. When he didn’t get used to it, the man tried to aim the gun at the wall between the victim and his wife. The shot hit the forehead and the bullet pierced the man’s head.

A 32-year-old man is accused of killing his friend, and his wife is accused of, among other things, neglecting a rescue operation.

Preliminary investigation material according to the shooter stated after the act that he couldn’t take it anymore when everyone wants to hurt his wife.

According to the accused, he was supposed to report the incident to the police, but the report took too long. According to the man, the couple was in shock, and spent the next days mainly in bed.

The accused did not call the emergency center until two days after the shooting at the urging of his father-in-law. He said that he shot the man to death “in his confusion”.

An arrest after, small amounts of cocaine and marijuana were found in the woman’s possession. Both the man’s and the wife’s DNA were found on the gun, and gunpowder smoke was found on the man’s clothes.

The police previously also suspected the woman of the murder, but later released her.

The man has admitted that he caused his friend’s death, but denies murder. According to him, the shooting was an exaggeration of emergency protection.

The matter is being discussed at the Helsinki district court.