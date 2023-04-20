Thursday, April 20, 2023
Lehtisaari murder | A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the Lehtisaari murder, the wife is also wanted to be arrested

April 20, 2023
Lehtisaari murder | A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the Lehtisaari murder, the wife is also wanted to be arrested

City|Lehtisaari murder

The man was imprisoned for the most probable reasons, i.e. on a heavier basis for imprisonment.

District court has arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of the murder in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari. The man was imprisoned for the most probable reasons, i.e. on a heavier basis for imprisonment. The man is also suspected of firearms offences.

The district court will deal with the imprisonment of the man’s spouse later today. The woman is suspected of the same murder.

The police received a report of a suspected homicide in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari on Sunday evening a little before nine o’clock. The suspected homicide took place between the 13th and 16th. April.

The victim was a man born in 1995. The police have said that they suspect that the man died in the apartment as a result of violence. According to the police, the suspects and the victim knew each other from before.

The police did not say the manner or motive of the suspect’s murder.

The news is updated.

