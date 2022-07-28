German goalkeeper Jens Lehmann became famous in the 2006 World Cup, in the quarter-final match between his team and the Argentine National Team.

That day, Lehmann stopped two charges, Roberto Ayala and Esteban Cambiasso, to put his team in the semifinal of the World Cup. Then it was revealed that the goalkeeper had a piece of paper in which he had noted how his rivals kicked.

Lehmann was denounced by one of his neighbors

Controversial on and off the pitch, Lehmann is back in the news at the age of 52, already retired from active football. The reason, a complaint made by one of his neighbors to the Police.

Lehmann, according to the complaint, broke the ceiling joists of his neighbor’s garage with a chainsaw and tried to cut the cables of the video surveillance system, without success, published in the German daily Bild.

Photo: Friedeman Vogel. EFE

The reason for breaking that roof, according to Lehmann, is that the parking lot would have been built on part of his property, and also, it obscured his view of Lake Starnberg, near his home.

The goalkeeper bought that house in 2007, when he was still an active player and played for Arsenal. He paid $5.1 million for her.

The fact could bring serious problems to Lehmann, since what happened was recorded on the security cameras that he could not deactivate. He was denounced for “material damage and coercion.” In addition, they are investigating him for three other cases of vandalism. Lehmann had already had problems in May of last year, when he was fired from the board of directors of Hertha Berlin for racist comments.

The comment that cost him his job at Hertha Berlin

At that time, the former black German player Dennis Aogo commented for the Sky channel on the semifinal of the Champions League between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Lehmann wrote a WhatsApp message saying: “Is Dennis there to cover his black quota?” Aogo found out about the topic and replied on Instagram: “Wow, seriously, Jens Lehmann? That message was probably not meant for me!”

