Is it being a different Bundesliga after the pandemic?

Yes. The players have felt a lot of pressure, playing without fans in the stadiums is different. It is an artificial situation.

There is a lot of debate in Germany around the goal, Ter Stegen or Neuer …



Ter Stegen has been unlucky, because he has conceded 3 or 4 goals in Champions League matches. I would choose the one who did not concede so many goals in the Champions League.

Who do you consider to be the best goalkeepers in the world?

Neuer is the best, I also really like Casteels, from Wolfsburg, then there are those from the Premier … Ederson and Alisson. Also the Spanish of the Premier, although it is costing them because physically it is a very tough championship. The style of goalkeepers has changed. Now the focus is more on playing football and dominating the footwork, and not so much on commanding the area. But education must be the same: not conceding goals.

And as for Spanish goalkeepers, which ones do you have in mind?

Man, I remember some: Casillas, Cañizares, Zubizarreta … I loved Zubizarreta.

I want to ask you about David Alaba, do you see him at Madrid?

He is a great player, as well as a good boy. In Germany we lose a great footballer. I’d love for him to stay here, but it’s not going to be possible. I do not know if he will go to Spain, I do not participate much in the rumors. Spain would be a great championship for him, of course. Both the Real Madrid and Barcelona options would be fantastic. You have options and there is also Ingaterra. England is a high-level alternative right now for him.

“At one point I was able to sign for Milan and Madrid, but at that time the Italian league was better and I opted for Milan”

How about Haaland?

I would define it with one word: strength. You never know what it can do. As a goalkeeper, facing a one-on-one is difficult. He would depend on the distance in front of him to try to close gaps for him. It is very fast, so the important thing is the choice. How to stop him? I would go with the tacos in front … (laughs).

If you were the manager of a great club, which young man would you sign: Mbappé or Haaland?

Both (laughs). Mbappé has a fantastic technique, as well as power, but Haaland has that and on top of that he knows how to create spaces. I’ve never seen a guy like this, so fast and strong. Mbappé is not intimidating like Haaland.

Were you ever able to play in Spain?

At one point I was able to sign for Milan and Madrid, but at that time the Italian league was better and I opted for Milan. The Spanish League is magnificent, although different from others. Ask Cristiano, who left Madrid and has played in several major leagues. The physique is greater in England or Germany. In Spain the climate is good and that means that you can play in fantastic conditions even in winter.