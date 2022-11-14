The first thing you need to know about the show Lehman Trilogy is that the actors of International Theater Amsterdam will pull you through those three times for an hour. Chris Nietvelt never falters with her loaded playing, Gijs Scholten van Aschat himself most enjoys all those words he tastes, Aus Greidanus jr. delivers a layer of robustness that should not be underestimated, Maria Kraakman mixes fun with seriously precise accents, Hélène Devos offers her melancholy glance shimmering through everything, like a child for whom you immediately open a bag of candy, and Jesse Mensah acts youthful elan with the aura of an old soul. They are lively storytellers, and you need them.

The second thing you need to know is that Lehman Trilogy storytelling theatre. It is a historical story told largely about people, in the third person, and not portrayed or acted out. That is not always easy. Some passages are played, in short dialogues in which the actors suddenly speak in the first person. Then you immediately see how nice theater is, how nice it is to see and experience something, and how nice the actors do that.

Because the third thing to know is that Stefano Massini, the author of the play, wrote a bloodless text. The summary sounds interesting and interesting: spanning a century and a half, the family history of the Lehman Brothers begins with three brothers, German Jews, who emigrated to America in the mid-nineteenth century, made their fortunes there as merchants, started a bank, and then finally the center from the banking crisis of 2008, in which they are one of the bad apples, scammers with bad mortgages, and go under.

Scene from ITAs Lehman Trilogy. Photo Fabian Calis Scene from ITAs Lehman Trilogy. Photo Fabian Calis Scene from ITAs Lehman Trilogy. Photo Fabian Calis

Shallow

Massini limits himself to what happens and keeps the why out of it. This results in a superficial, self-evident series of events, in a universe where there are no doubts, emotions or trade-offs. Fire, war or recession affect the trade, but the men choose the right solution without hesitation, just as they always have a nose for the most lucrative new fashion. Drama or insight does not produce that. The door to the engine room of capitalism remains closed, just as you fail to understand the amoral ambition and greed of these successful men.

While the fourth thing you should know is that this is a memorable, because rare, performance by Guy Cassiers, celebrated Flemish director, who has been rarely seen in the Netherlands due to his work in Belgium. His main intervention is that women also play the men and vice versa. Just like The doctor by ITA, directed by Robert Icke last year, this is a pleasant correction in a world in which women play no role.

Cassiers is, among other things, one of the pioneers in the use of video in theater and the Lehman Trilogy has a high video wall as a back wall. The interpretation is disappointing: decent landscapes in ancient times and a clichéd iconoclasm in modern times. Plus a distracting mush of historical tidbits on a light bar, which only highlights how little of the world gets through to these little guys. In his directing, it is particularly striking that Cassiers has the actors dance or box three times for a long time, with comical effect.

The last thing you need to know is that the persistent will not be rewarded. The final phase, with the demise of this powerful cheating bank, symbol of a global crisis, is being rushed. The Lehmanns have already sold the company when the wind trade collapses. How could that happen, why that happened? As with all other questions about the choices and motivations of the main characters, there is no beginning of an answer or suggestion. What remains is a fervent round of applause for the efforts of the actors, before you start to wonder why this story needed to be told.

Theater Lehman Trilogy, by International Theater Amsterdam. directed by Guy Cassiers. Seen: 12/11, ITA Schouwburg. There until 23/12. Info: ita.nl ●●●

