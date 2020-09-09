Highlights: HAL’s indigenous helicopter demonstrated its capability

Capacity shown in high and hot weather conditions of Himalayas

Helicopter showed payload capability on Siachen Glacier

Leh

The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), built with indigenous technology, demonstrated its capabilities in the difficult conditions of the Himalayas. According to the information, the helicopter showed its capability by flying in hot and high weather conditions in the Himalayan region for about 10 days. HAL gave this information on Wednesday.

HAL said that a comprehensive test plan for this was organized in Leh. During this time, the performance and flight quality of the helicopter was tested in extreme weather conditions. LUH took off from Leh. Demonstrating their capabilities, the helicopter landed on Daulat Beg Oldi’s developed landing ground. During this time, the helicopter also demonstrated its payload capability in the Siachen Glacier area.

During the trial, the pilots landed the helicopter on the tallest Amar and Sonam helipads. The helicopter flight was carried out by the Composite Trial Team, comprising HAL, Wing Commander (retd) Unni Pillai, Chief Test Pilot (Rotary), Wing Commander (retd) Anil Bhabani, Group Captain (Retd) Pupinder Singh and GP Capt V Pawar. Were included. Apart from this, he was accompanied by GP Captain R Dubey, SK LDR Joshi (Indian Air Force) and Lt Col R Grewal and Lt Col Pawan (Indian Army).

HAL Director (Engineering and R&D) Arup Chatterjee said that the performance of the helicopter and its systems is satisfactory in meeting the needs of the users. All planned tests were performed successfully. Let us know that the initial operations for the basic LUH were approved on 7 February 2020.

What is unique

LUH has been developed as an alternative to cheetahs and Chetak helicopters. It will be operated by the Indian Armed Forces. According to HAL’s website, it is a new-generation chopper in the 3-ton class, which includes features of the multi-function display with a glass cockpit. In addition, it is powered by a single turbo shaft engine catering to high altitude mission requirements. LUH will play a key role in meeting the emerging needs of the coming decades in its class helicopters.

