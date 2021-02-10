The biggest change we are experiencing today is the amount of information available, more long-term visibility, and that allows us to better understand market behavior, price components and the price association between products. In this sense, the chicken or egg dilemma brings into play if the price is generated with supply or demand.

I refer to this topic because it is strange that with a soybean in the US $ 500 the specialties do not go up, accompanying the queen of oilseeds. And because? Depending on the environment, the producer has the possibility of producing soybeans or planting a specialty. In that batch, the complexity of producing specialties or debating it will compete with the technological battery available to the queen. Both worlds are with good and sustained prices. And for the winter vegetables, chickpeas compete with wheat or other alternatives such as lentil, pea and even birdseed.

Agustín Calderoni is the technical coordinator of the Stoller company in Argentina and Uruguay.

As a country and as a region, legumes are a very powerful engine to leave them without a project that puts us in a different place. We must find in the institutions a strict link with the government that allows us to be a “registered trademark.”

If the meat could do it: why not us? Here begins the path of integration and bonding. Integrating into the value chain does not mean that each link loses value in the chain. Ensuring quality, conditions and purity to find value in merchandise should give us security in the markets and sustainability of demand.

Harvest more humid and avoid debarking, maintain color, size. Genetics is a subject as for several books, the only thing I would add is that: If we don’t do it, another country will do it and we could be left with fewer competitive advantages. The seed law for autogams it should thrive and thus adjust to markets and agroecosystems where there is much to do.

From the productive, the returns potential It is well above the real average achieved. What can we do to win this battle? With promising prices and a campaign that looks very good, there is room for error and that gives us room to learn a lot. Sure, learning costs, but if we don’t do it now: when? Increasing performance by 200, 300 or 400 kilos matters, a lot.

We have already mentioned that performance is a consequence of many factors that are consolidated throughout the cycle, setting, increasing and optimizing performance factors.

As Stoller technicians we are going to integrate into the chain adding value. Accompanying the producer with achievable plans that allow us to increase yields and accompany him with quality. 65% of yield losses are caused by abiotic factors As producers, we have focused 100% on logistical factors and the control of biotic factors.

The interaction of nutrients and the conduction of physiological signals make the efficiency of the plant improving the use of water, soil exploration and the development of soil microbiology. Our task as technicians is to understand and know our production system, crop physiology, and strategies for ecophysiology to yield its genetic potential.

Again, integrate different specialties in the production system it also contributes to the analysis in the learning process. On the other hand, markets are increasingly demanding rational management of herbicide, fungicide and insecticide residues in grain. This accelerates the learning process with regard to agronomic management to continue offering quality and healthier products to the world.

From Stoller we accompany the producers by integrating ourselves into the system to achieve the union; the force with new tools and analysis systems giving accurate recommendations.