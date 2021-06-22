Lego has at last detailed its full wave of upcoming Super Mario expansion sets due to go sale from 1st August, including a first look at Bee and Frog Mario power-up packs.

The star of this wave, the Luigi Starter Course, had been officially announced already (after its creepy tease which cause Mario Starter Course figurines to begin crying out).

We’ve also had a look at the hulking Bowser’s Airship expansion already – that leaked last week – and the next wave of 10 blind bag figurines available in the Series 3 Character Packs.

Today brought the reveal of Frog Mario and Bee Mario Power-Up Packs, the Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion Set, the Lakitu Sky World Expansion Set, and the Reznor Knockdown Expansion Set.

As you might expect, Frog Mario will add a jump ability to your Mario or Luigi toy, while Bee Mario will let either fly.

Meanwhile, the Lego Mario and Lego Luigi electronic figures which interact with all of the above have had an update to unlock two-person play.

“Now, children and fans can play as a team,” Lego explains, “collect extra digital coins by doing in-sync actions like walking, flipping and jumping, or work together to defeat enemies, complete challenges, share rewards or even by changing up the play and competing against each other. “

Here’s a full rundown of the Lego Super Mario wave available from 1st August, alongside pricing.