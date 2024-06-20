LEGO announces the latest addition to its popular LEGO Transformers line. The LEGO Icons Transformers Bumblebee set will be available in July and here’s what it includes.

The new set also celebrates the 40th anniversary of the beloved franchise and is set to captivate existing fans and invite new generations to play the battle between good and evil.

It is worth mentioning that it maintains the same scale as the LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime set, originally presented in 2022. So the LEGO Bumblebee offers enthusiasts the opportunity to build the iconic Autobot completely with LEGO bricks.

As an indispensable companion to LEGO Optimus Prime, Bumblebee completes the iconic duo, allowing fans to recreate epic battles and adventures. What sets this model apart is its extraordinary ability to transition between robot mode and vehicle mode, giving it impressive versatility without having to disassemble it.

The 950-piece set is a highly detailed model of the iconic robotic action figure from the 1980s. Includes joints, an ion flamethrower and a jetpack, allowing you to seamlessly transition from Autobot mode to vehicle mode.

Lastly, it comes with a display plate and with the LEGO Builder app you will have digital instructions and display options, making it a perfect gift for Transformers fans and collectors.

Price of the new LEGO Icons Transformers Bumblebee

The LEGO Icons Transformers Bumblebee set will be available to LEGO Insiders from July 1, 2024, and in LEGO Stores for everyone from July 4th At a price of 2,299 pesos.

