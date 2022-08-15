LEGOLAND Dubai has begun searching for new young reporters in the UAE, offering 3 UAE residents, aged between 6 and 11, a golden opportunity to realize their dream.
The role of the press reporter for LEGOLAND Resort Dubai is to allow young people to live coverage of all its activities, whether in the LEGOLAND Dubai theme park, the LEGOLAND water park, or the first LEGOLAND hotel in the region.
The events include Halloween celebrations, UAE National Day celebrations, winter and festive season celebrations, Chinese New Year celebrations, VIP experiences and more throughout the year.
And to add even more fun, each young reporter will win 4 annual LEGOLAND Dubai tickets for their family for 12 months of fun. Annual pass benefits include unlimited access to the LEGOLAND theme park, enjoyment of 40 interactive rides, displays and entertainment facilities, a building experience, entry to the LEGOLAND water park and enjoyment of more than 20 rides and slides.
Annual Pass benefits include discounts on food, beverage and retail stores at LEGOLAND theme parks. The new young reporters receive an official certificate at the end of their adventure.
Young people residing in the UAE are welcome to apply by making a 30-40 second video in Arabic or English explaining why it would be great to become a young reporter? The video is then uploaded to the Facebook page, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #ImAJuniorExplorer, or by sending the video to SocialMediadxb@legoland.ae no later than midnight on Monday, August 29.
From a total of applicants, 4 candidates will be selected according to several criteria, including creativity and participation, by an official jury at LEGOLAND Resort Dubai.
On September 7, the winners will be announced to take on the title of ‘New LEGOLAND Resort Dubai’s Young Reporters’ and embark on a year-long LEGOLAND adventure.
#LEGOLAND #Dubai #junior #correspondents
