Another product joins the line LEGO Super Mariowith the Piranha Plant Coming out just in time for the Christmas season. Fans will be able to get their hands on it starting November 6, 2023.

The Piranha Plant It is made up of more than 500 pieces. You can move its head, mouth, stem and leaves to create different poses. The building experience is done from the bottom up, as if it were growing from the pipe.

The specific dimensions are 23cm high x 11cm wide x 17cm deep. Additionally, the set includes a total of 540 pieces.

The senior designer of LEGO Super MarioCarl Merriam said today:

“When designing the Piranha Plant, we felt it was important to capture their distinctive features and ensure the set could be positioned in a way that reflected their iconic poses. I am very proud of the final result, from the mouth to the leaves and the stem, we have managed to perfectly portray the menacing essence of the Piranha Plant“.

Here’s a closer look at the next addition to the lineup. LEGO Super Mario: The Piranha Plant of LEGO Super Mario It will be sold in select stores around the world. It will cost $59.99 dollars.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Author’s note: This is the best plant LEGO has made after bonsai. I love her!