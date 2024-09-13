The season of the year that smells of tangerines, ghosts and puff pastries is almost here, so all the dark characters are back too, the series of Merlina caused a sensation and it seems that while we wait for a new season, Lego pampers us with excellent news.

Lego has a collaboration with Miles Millar, co-creator and executive producer of Merlinaand thanks to that We have three sets that let us see the environments of the series.

The lego of Merlina will go on sale on October 1st, right on time.

The Merlina and Lego sets are as follows:

The set is made up of 702 pieces and is for ages ten and up. It has two sides and changes of outfits (so we can have the girl who danced “Rave’N Dance” or the one who goes to Nevermore Academy with an unperturbed face).

The set includes unexpected hidden compartments, plus the spooky Nevermore Academy door, a typewriter, Nero’s grave, pet scorpion, black dahlia flowers and a crystal ball. Best of all, though, you get to hold a scarred hand, alluding to Fingers.

LEGO Merlina: Merlina and Enid’s bedroom

The set that also allows us to see Enid consists of 750 piecesshows us a buildable bedroom in which you can see in detail the iconic spiderweb window, the balcony with gargoyles and a base with buttons to open hidden drawers – the sets will have many secrets that will impress you.

Besides, includes 4 minifigures –two versions of Merlina and Enid–, and Fingers. Other miniature items, but with great care, include a cello, a typewriter, a mysterious board, among others. The most impressive thing is that the hidden drawers can store minifigures – such as accessories like a headband with cat ears and Enid’s telephone.

This set is particularly created for the enjoyment of the most die-hard fans, as the hidden details will help solve mysteries. Because of this, There are digital building instructions that can be reviewed in LEGO builder, to take better advantage of the image, structure and rotation of the models in the set.

LEGO BrickHeadz Merlina and Enid

The last set is the smallest, with only 239 pieces and is made up of Merlina Addams in her classic black dress and Enid Sinclair in her vibrant colors. This product comes with a display base, and is perfect for keeping the essence of the series fresh, the second part of which we are still waiting for.

So, are you ready to grab some sets and maybe some updates on Season 2 release information?

Where can I watch Merlina? When is the second season of Merlina coming out?

The first season of Merlina It premiered on the Netflix platform, where it brought together eight chapters, the approximate duration of each one is around one hour.

The series consisted of eight episodes and a second season was announced, however, there is still no news of its premiere, although considering the announcement of recordings it could surprise us in 2025.

