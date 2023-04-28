Lego has unveiled four Donkey Kong sets heading to its Lego Super Mario range this August.

Today’s reveal follows the tease earlier this week that Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, Cranky Kong, and Funky Kong would all be getting the Lego treatment, with Lego now confirming three of those characters will receive their own sets.

First up is the £57.99/€64.99/$59.99 USD Donkey Kong’s Tree House Expansion Set, weighing in at 555 pieces. Alongside a Lego DK figure and his iconic homestead of his, this set features palm trees, a buildable TV, radio, and secret compartment, plus a Cranky Kong figure.

In terms of interactions with other Lego Super Mario range sets, Lego Mario, Luigi, and Peach can all ride Donkey Kong and feed him bananas. It’s also possible to nap in the hammock, play the conga drums, or earn digital coins by visiting Cranky Kong.

Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set is a little more elaborate at 1,157 pieces, and is priced accordingly at £94.99/€104.99/$109.99. This one includes four figures – Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, a Snaggles, and Mole Miner – and comes with jungle scenery, and airplane, mine track pieces, and a rideable cart for Lego Mario and friends.



Lego’s Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride set.

As far as interactions go, this one features an airplane shop where players can get special reactions for buying balloons and ‘flying’ the plane, plus an ‘explodable’ rock that reveals bananas, a ‘broken’ track section to fix, a flippable Snaggles , and a Mole Miner to battle.



Lego’s Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam set.

Next up is the 174 piece Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam Expansion Set, costing £20.99/€26.99/$26.99. This features a buildable stage – complete with rotating pieces and musical sounds when used with Lego Mario, Luigi, or Peach – plus jungle scenery, equipment, and musical instruments including a guitar, amplifier, microphone and bongos. It also comes with Dixie Kong and Squawks figures.



Lego’s Rambi the Rhino set.

Lastly, there’s the £8.99/€9.99/$10.99, 106 piece Rambi the Rhino Expansion Set. This one features an interactive Rambi figure that plays sounds when walking, smashing into the included rocks, and other activities.

All four sets will be available on 1st August, with pre-orders available now on Lego’s site.