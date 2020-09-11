Lego is launching an epic Mos Eisley Cantina set from “Star Wars: A New Hope” on Oct. 1, 2020. (Picture credit score: Lego)

The seedy Mos Eisley Cantina is residence to a number of the most iconic moments within the first “Star Wars” movie, and shortly you’ll recreate them by yourself in Lego kind.

Approaching Sept. 16 for Lego VIP followers and Oct. 1 for everybody else, the brand new Mos Eisley Cantina set is on the market for pre-order on the Lego website and on-line shops worldwide. It sells for $349.99 USD and comes with an unbelievable 21 minifigures with names you may acknowledge — Luke Skywalker, Greedo, C-3PO, a Jawa (utini!), Sandtroopers, three members of the Cantina band and extra. Even Ponda Baba and Dr. Evazan make an look.

“Bringing to life one of many Skywalker saga’s most iconic places, the brand new set is bound to develop into an instantaneous basic as followers immerse themselves within the well-known cantina’s world of smugglers, musicians, bounty hunters and Jedi Knights,” Lego said in an announcement .

“The spectacular constructing equipment offers grownup Lego followers the prospect to calm down and revel in a aware constructing expertise as they reconnect with their ardour for the unique trilogy. Intrepid builders may even open up the set’s detachable roof to admire its intricate particulars and act out their favourite ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ scenes.”

One part of the set options the scene the place Han Solo faces off with the bounty Greedo, with deadly outcomes for Greedo.

“Han fired first,” Lego said on its website , which is true to the 1977 model of the scene. The 1997 model modified the scene to have Greedo hearth first, which is a notable level of rivalry for followers .

The assembled set features a few Easter Eggs for followers, together with a “Wished” poster that includes the well-known R2-D2 and C-3PO droids, and a kyber crystal that hides in one of many exterior buildings. The set additionally consists of attachable buildings, two landspeeders and a Dewback Lego “Star Wars” determine.

The assembled set consists of 3,187 items and stands roughly 7 inches excessive, 20 inches vast and 23 inches deep (19 cm by 52 cm by 58 cm, respectively.) It’s endorsed for builders 18 years and older.

“I really like that every one Star Wars characters have cool backstories, regardless of how briefly they seem,” set designer Cesar Soares mentioned in the identical Lego announcement. “It wasn’t straightforward to resolve which characters to incorporate within the set, however we hope followers will love the whole mannequin and its lineup of heroes and villains.”

