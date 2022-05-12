LEGO announced with a trailer the line dedicated to Transformersnaturally inaugurated by the set of Optimus Prime. A model that everyone hoped to see sooner or later, but which seemed impossible to achieve.

And so, after the Collolungo set of LEGO Horizon Forbidden West, here is the plastic brick version of another iconic character, born outside of video games but often passing through these shores with various more or less valid tie-ins.

Probably from the set dedicated to Voltron a few years ago things in the LEGO house have changed towards the universe of robotic anime, and maybe Optimus Prime will be the first of a long series of sets dedicated to Transformers.

Available June 1 for $ 169.99, LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime will consist of over 1,500 pieces. The robot will be 35 centimeters or 15 centimeters tall in vehicle mode, and there will be no shortage of weapons and accessories.