December has started, and that means Xbox has revealed a new list of games coming to GamePass during the first days of this month. Unlike the selection of Games With Gold, what is presented to us here is very worthwhile.

On this occasion, the list of novelties is headed by games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Y Hot Wheels: Unleashed in its Game of the Year version. Without a doubt, a great selection.

–Eastward (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available today

–The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available today

–Fully Reliable Delivery Service (PC) – Available today

–LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 6

–Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 6

–Chained Echoes (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 8

–Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) – December 8

–High On Life (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 13

–Potion Craft (Console and PC) – December 13

–Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 15

–Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 15

As you can see, an interesting list that is not only made up of some of the funniest titles of recent years, but it also offers us a series of quite interesting independent proposalsWhat Eastward Y Metal: Hellsinger. On related topics, fans aren’t happy with Xbox Games With Gold games.

Editor’s Note:

From this list, Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition it’s so worth it. This was one of my favorite games of last year, and if you haven’t had the opportunity to enjoy this experience, now is the time, and the best thing is that it already comes with the DLC included.

Via: Xbox.