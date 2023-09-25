Lego and the about-face on the sustainability project. Frozen shower on Co2 emissions

Not even a month ago Affaritaliani.it gave an account of not too comforting numbers in terms of Lego’s balance sheetthe Danish children’s building block company and perhaps this was what aggravated the financial situation “green” project very expensive and not very effective. The environmentalist turn proves to be very complicated, even a company considered a point of reference is now admitting it. Lego CEO Niels Christiansenexplained to the Financial Times, that the objective of finding a “magical material“to solve sustainability problems.

There Pet plastic emits more carbon emissions over the life of the product. Lego – we read on Sky Tg 24 – has interrupted a project that aimed to create bricks using recycled drink bottles, claiming that the new material would cause more carbon emissions. Lego will instead try to improve the carbon footprint of ABS, the newspaper reported.

Tim Brooks, head of sustainability of the Lego Group, said that Pet plastic needs extra ingredients to ensure its safety and durability, as well as large amounts of energy to work and dry it. She continued: “It’s like trying to make a wooden bicycle instead of steel“. CEO Christiansen again: “We have tested hundreds and hundreds of materials. It was not possible to find such material.”

In the first six months of the year the toy giant made a record a net profit of 5.1 billion of crowns (684 million euros), equal to one drop of 17.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues for the same period were 27,400 million crowns (3,676 million euros), 1.5% more than in 2022. And expenses also increased, reaching 21 billion crowns (2,817 million euros), almost 10% more.

