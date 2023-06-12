THE Lego model cars they are very popular with motorsport enthusiasts and collectors. Precisely for this reason, the Technic series expands with the addition of the new one Peugeot 9X8 hypercars. After making its debut last year at Monza, the transalpine house has accepted a new engineering challenge: to recreate the epic new hybrid hypercar in 1/10 scale LEGO Technic format.

Peugeot 9X8 Lego, details and features

In an enterprise of engineering excellence, the design teams of LEGO Group And Peugeot Sport have created a precise 1/10th scale version of the pioneering 9X8 hypercar, giving life to a team that collaborated in perfect synergy to create a model car for fans of the genre. From the elegant silhouette to the lime reflections on the livery, this new model of the LEGO Technic series gives life to the fascination of a racing car different from the competition present in the premier class of the WEC. The 9X8 demonstrates Peugeot’s pursuit of electrification and embodies the brand’s passion for competition at the highest level.

Peugeot 9X8 Lego top view

There 7-speed electric transmission of 4-wheel drive hypercar has been replicated to exact scale in this new model, which also sports the unique doors of the hypercar, the low-emission hybrid propulsion system, the powerful suspension and elegant profile. Fantastic details like the V6 engine and the light clusters that light up in the dark giving life to the Lego Technic model car.

Lego Peugeot 9X8 equipped with bright headlights

This latest addition to the LEGO Technic series once built measures over 5” (13cm) high, 8” (22cm) wide and 19” (50cm) long. The LEGO version of the race car model was revealed at the first race of the FIA ​​World European Championship in Portugal before the real car took to the track in preparation for its highly anticipated appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on 10-11 June.

Price Peugeot 9X8 Lego Technic

The LEGO Technic set, called “Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar”, is available in LEGO stores and www.LEGO.com and through the Peugeot dealer network from 1 May. The price is 199 euros.

Peugeot 9X8 Lego Technic built in 24 hours at Le Mans

To celebrate the centenary of the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans, the expert builders LEGO Technic and Peugeot Sport’s hyper car design team have accomplished their biggest challenge: to reproduce in 11:1 scale the LEGO Technic Peugeot 9×8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar… in the sun 24 hourslive at Le Mans, while the real 9×8 was on track.

Peugeot 9X8 Lego Technic 11:1 scale built at Le Mans

The LEGO Group’s 12 design, engineering and construction experts worked through the night – it took 626,392 items LEGO Technic and hardly any pit stops – quite a feat of endurance. The finished model features 623 different types of LEGO Technic elements, weighs over 900kg and is a scale replica of the real LEGO Technic model: 520cm long, 220cm wide and 136cm high.

Videos Peugeot 9X8

Read also,

👉 Curious news about cars

👉 All about car technique

👉 Free time what to do

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK