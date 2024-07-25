Lego has revealed a 2D-style Super Mario World set featuring Mario and Yoshi.

The set is viewable today at San Diego Comic-Con, and official product images of it are already circulating online (thanks, Jay’s Brick Blog).

Reportedly, the set will launch on 1st October and feature 1215 pieces. We’ll update again when it’s officially announced with details of pricing.

The set is the latest entry into Lego’s adult-oriented Super Mario range, following earlier impressive sets such as the fold-out ? Block and Bowser statue.

This time, the focus is firmly on Nintendo’s earlier heritage once again – with a design based on 1990 SNES platformer Super Mario World.



Mario wears his yellow cape from the game, and rides atop Yoshi. A small crank can be seen in imagery for the set, and it looks like this will operate Yoshi’s arms and legs, making Mario’s loyal steed appear to move.

It’s a busy time for Lego sets based upon video games. There’s the Legend of Zelda: Deku Tree set due to launch on 1st September, before Lego’s big new Fortnite range kicks off on 1st October.

And then there’s a new eight-inch Shadow the Hedgehog bust, also revealed today.