Through Amazon Italy It is now possible to pre-order a new set LEGO recently announced, it is about the LEGO Super Mario World: Mario and Yoshi complete with a crank to make it move. The selling price is €129.99 and the release date is October 1, 2024. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
It’s about a booking at a guaranteed minimum pricethat is, if a discount is applied after your order, the new lower price will become the price you pay at the time of shipping. If the price then goes up, you will still keep the better discount. Booking is free and payment is only made at the time of shipping.
Features of the LEGO Super Mario set
The Mario and Yoshi set consists of 1215 pieces and the overall dimensions are 37.8 x 48 x 9.4 cm. The final product features the Italian plumber riding the little green dinosaur, with the ability to animate them by rotating a crank located on the right. You can also rotate a knob to activate Yoshi’s tongue.
The model includes aAction Tagwhich lets you add a LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi or LEGO Peach figure (from sets 71439, 71440 or 71441 – available separately) for an interactive experience.
