Nintendo and LEGO have released a new trailer for LEGO Super Mario. The two companies, in fact, have opened pre-orders for LEGO Luigi, and the 2-player mode. This first major update to LEGO Super Mario will be available starting in 1 August 2021.

For the first time you will have the opportunity to connect LEGO Mario and LEGO Luigi, experiencing brand new adventures for 2 players in the LEGO Super Mario universe. This new feature will allow two players to enjoy the LEGO Super Mario universe simultaneously for new brick-built adventures.

Once connected via Bluetooth, it is possible to experience emotions multiplied by 2 with LEGO Mario and LEGO Luigi (or any combination of the two figures).

“For us, it’s about encouraging continuous creative development and extending the fun time. With today’s announcement, we don’t want to simply take LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi and their friends and foes into a new interactive world for endless fun. ; what excites us is to expand their play experience, along with the LEGO Super Mario universe, with more new sets and characters that we hope will thrill fans, “he says. Simon Kent, Creative Lead, LEGO Super Mario.

The Adventures set by Luigi – Starter Pack is the latest extension to the LEGO Super Mario product line – the result of a unique partnership with Nintendo, which introduced a whole new way to play with LEGO bricks. Players will be able to get their hands on Luigi with the LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Adventures – Starter Pack starting August 1st.

In addition to unveiling the new 2-player Bluetooth mode, the LEGO Group is also introducing four new expansion sets, two new Power-Up Packs and ten new Character Packs. The four new expansion sets consist of highly engaging builds for kids to expand their Starter Packs, featuring elements that are suitable for both single play and team play, and therefore ideal for collecting extra coins.

The “Bowser’s Flying Sailing Ship” expansion set is available for pre-order from today. The set gives fans the chance to build an exciting new level within the universe for the first time by taking on the infamous flying ship. Fans will be able to fight against Kamek, a Goomba and a Rocky Key, and then the ship itself! Furthermore, the latter can be arranged in “flight mode” or folded in “route mode”.

Other new products introduced today include: Mario Frog and Mario Ape Power-Up packs, which allow players to vary the game and dress LEGO Mario in his cute frog and bee outfits and a Boss Sumo Bro Tower expansion set. where kids can use their LEGO Mario and / or LEGO Luigi figure to take down the Topple Tower – fun for both solo play and play with friends and family.

LEGO Luigi

The full list of products announced today are:

• 71391 Bowser’s Flying Ship, Expansion Pack (available for pre-order from today) (99.99 €)

• 71388 Tower of the Boss Sumo Bro, expansion pack (€ 29.99)

• 71389 The world – Lakitu’s sky, expansion pack (39.99 €)

• 71390 The Slaying of the Reznor, Expansion Pack (€ 69.99)

• 71392 Mario Rana Power-Up Pack (€ 9.99)

• 71393 Mario Ape Power-Up Pack (€ 9.99)

• 71394 Character Pack – Series 3 (10 Collectible Character Packs, including Galoomba, Parachute Bob-omb, Crowber, Boo, Amp, Torpedo Ted, Bony Beetle, 1-Up Mushroom, Scuttlebug and Swoop) (3.99 €)

The LEGO Super Mario Adventures of Luigi – Starter Pack and Bowser’s Flying Sailing Ship set are available for pre-order from August 1, 2021 in the LEGO stores, on LEGO.com and at selected retailers around the world.