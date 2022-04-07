LEGO Peach is a new interactive character from the world of LEGO Super Mariocoming in August 2022. The announcement was made with a trailerpublished by Nintendo and LEGO, showing the set in action.

For now the so-called Starter Pack Adventures with Peach does not yet have a set release date. The price is not even known, but we imagine that it will be in line with that of the other interactive characters of LEGO Super Mario and that it will be available first from the LEGO Store and then in all the other stores that sell the company’s products.

Other LEGO Super Mario expansion packs have been unveiled with Peach, including Peach’s Castle, with a menacing Bowser attached, one dedicated to Yoshi and more.

The video, which you find at the head of the news, focuses on Peach and shows her interacting with the new sets, obviously guided by the hands of a child.