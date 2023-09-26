The line of LEGO Super Mario saw the announcement of a new set, that of the iconic Piranha plant: a faithful brick reproduction of the famous carnivorous plant from the Super Mario video games. The package already has one exit dateset for November 6th, while the price will be €64.99.

Consisting of over five hundred pieces, the LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant set offers a model rich in detail and articulation. LEGO and Super Mario fans will be able to interact with the famous plant by adjusting its head, mouth, stem and leaves to create different and cute poses.

Furthermore, the construction process it was designed to start from the base and continue upwards, in order to simulate the effect of the Piranha Plant coming out of the tube in which it is rooted, as if it were growing.