The innovations were presented in a celebratory film published by LEGO, which you can find in the player below. As for the new sets based on Mario Kart, a short teaser was shown at the end of the presentation, which reveals that they will be available during the course of 2025 . In short, it will be a long wait, but surely even just the announcement will delight fans, both those of Nintendo's mustachioed plumber and those of the Danish company's bricks.

In view of tomorrow's MAR10 Day celebrations, the Super Mario party, LEGO has announced some new sets from its line LEGO Super Mario which include the first themed products Mario Kart , Nintendo's famous arcade racing game. The Bowser Express Train, King Boo's Haunted Mansion and Battle with Roy at Peach's Castle sets were also presented for the occasion.

The other news

As mentioned at the beginning, LEGO has also revealed new LEGO Super Mario sets. Bowser Express Train is inspired by one of the levels of Super Mario 3D World and features a train attacked by the Koopas consisting of a locomotive that pulls various compartments as well as two railway stations. LEGO Mario can defeat enemies and drive the train, equipped with sounds and interactive effects.

The King Boo's Haunted Mansion instead it is a representation of King Boo's scary castle. Also in this case there are enemies that LEGO Luigi can defeat, activating various sound effects, and other interactive elements, such as a haunted armchair. There is also a treasure chest, which Mario's brother can only open by entering the castle and finding the key inside.

Last, but not least, the set Roy at Peach's Castle stages this bowser's assault on Princess Peach's castle, which includes various interactive elements that can be activated with LEGO Mario and Peach.

All three sets do not have an official release date for the moment, but it is plausible that they will arrive during the course of 2024.