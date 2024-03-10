As the Mario Day celebrations continue, Nintendo has teased that new Lego Super Mario Kart sets will drop in 2025.

The accompanying video teaser is just 18 seconds long and takes very, very little away, unfortunately, but we do get to see a selection of silhouetted kart(s) and a delightfully happy-looking Lego-ised Mario.



Miyamoto on World 1-1: How Nintendo made Mario's most iconic level

Captioned “Ready, set, build”, the only other information we get is confirmation that the sets will be ready to race in 2025. Sadly, there's no specific release date or even window just yet, though.



Today is Mar10 Day – which means Nintendo has several Mario-flavored treats for us.

We found out earlier today that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD will be released on 23rd May and 27th June, respectively. Plus Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto also announced that a The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel is in the works and will “broaden Mario's world further.” Right now, it's expected to release globally on 3rd April, 2026.