Lego’s electronic Super Mario toy has started calling out for his brother, an owner has noticed.

Following a firmware update this week, Lego Super Mario now cries out for Luigi after being woken for a nap.

Video footage of this phenomenon popped up online thanks to the below post by Twitter user Jay phoenix – and Lego itself has now commented on the mysterious situation.

So, was fiddling about with LEGO Mario for the first time in ages cos of that new treasure hunt update and pic.twitter.com/Ztk44ZAY3G – Jay Phoenix (@AyliffeMakit) April 15, 2021

Replying to a Facebook post highlighting this week’s Super Mario toy update, and replying to someone asking about a potential Luigi debut, Lego’s official account wrote the following:

“Now that’s a very creative way to get his missing brother. We did notice that Lego Mario has started calling for him, we’re looking into it and hope to have clarity on why this is soon. Stay tuned! :)”

Either Super Mario is gaining a Toy Story level of sentience, or this feels like a very smart marketing campaign from Lego. Get toys to call out for their missing counterparts! Parents, be warned.

Luigi turning up in Lego form is no surprise. The Lego Super Mario range has been one of the company’s biggest launches in years, both in terms of sales and of the number of sets on offer. At least £ 500’s worth of Super Mario Lego was available when the range launched last summer, with 16 further sets added back in January.

So, Luigi confirmed? It certainly seems likely. Lego fansites The brick fan and Brick fanatics have both reported on whispers that Luigi will arrive as part of the next big wave of Mushroom Kingdom sets expected this summer.