LEGO Super Mario continues to surprise, becoming multiplayer, as also shown in a recently released video. Inside it is possible to see the various interactions between the two historic Italian plumbers.

A short video presentation, published on the official YouTube channel, shows how the two famous plumbers can interact with each other, even going so far as to challenge each other for those who can complete the path created in the best possible way. To combine all the audio effects, which confirm how the two brothers can talk and greet each other, just like in the videogame counterpart.

The arrival of Luigi in this brick version is not new, we had in fact talked about it in this article, where we had confirmed the arrival of a starter pack dedicated to the brother of the plumber. Also confirmed the release date of this new set, scheduled for August 1st.

New news instead it’s about the arrival of a Bowser expansion, which is added with a new setting. Entitled Bowser’s flying ship, this set adds additional characters and sees the return of the famous ship, first introduced on Super Mario Bros. 3, continuing to appear in various versions.

Dive into two-player brick-based adventures with LEGO Mario and LEGO Luigi! The Luigi Adventures Starter Pack will be available from 01/08, along with new Power Up Packs, Character Packs and Expansion Packs, such as Bowser’s Flying Ship.#LEGOSuperMario pic.twitter.com/w1vOt4C5fy – Nintendo Italia (@NintendoItalia) June 22, 2021

Along with the famous villain, There are also other packs that will introduce characters, power ups and further expansions. Some of these are already available on the official LEGO website and are Boss Tower Sumo Bro, The Sky World of Lakitu and The Downing of the Reznor.

It therefore seems that the partnership between Nintendo and LEGO will not end soon, so that the adventures can also be recreated in real life. Sound effects and interactions are possible thanks to a bluetooth connection, which will allow the characters to come to life.

Pre-orders are already available while if you want to buy the other sets you can do it at this one link, so you can expand your collection even more. Each starter set allows you to start playing immediately, without necessarily needing other characters or settings.