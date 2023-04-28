The LEGO Group has announced four new expansion packs Of lego super mario starring Donkey Kong and other members of the Nintendo family of firsts, namely Cranky Kong, Diddy Kong, Funky Kong and Dixie Kong.

Specifically, the four new sets are: Donkey Kong’s Treehouse Expansion Pack, Diddy Kong’s Mine Run Expansion Pack, Dixie Kong’s Jungle Concert Expansion Pack, and Rambi the Rhino Expansion Pack. The new models and Donkey Kong character will also be able to interact with LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi and LEGO Peach.

All four sets will be available starting on August 1, 2023 on LEGO Store and at the best toy stores. Below you will find a gallery of images that immortalize the new sets and the description offered by LEGO.

Donkey Kong’s Treehouse Expansion Pack

This new expansion set lets kids aged 8 and up use LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi or LEGO Peach characters to play with Donkey Kong and explore the colorful new tree house. Little builders can find a brick-sized TV and radio inside the house, and outside the house they can play conga drums and even visit Cranky Kong to earn digital coins, as well as let Donkey Kong rest in a comfortable hammock . Furthermore, in a hidden place, there is a secret compartment: all that remains is to find out where!

Diddy Kong’s Mine Run Expansion Pack

This incredible 1,157-piece model depicts one of Donkey Kong’s most iconic locations and challenges. Here, boys and girls can experience exciting adventures. The LEGO Super Mario figure can be placed in the mine cart to go around the track, or avoid the Snaggles, repair the damaged section of track, defeat the Mole Miner or ‘explode’ the rock to find a mountain of bananas. But the fun doesn’t end there: you can also buy balloons from Funky Kong’s plane shop and have fun flying one!

Dixie Kong Jungle Concert Expansion Pack

Want to play? The fun is with music! Fans can have LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi or LEGO Peach take the stage and perform with Dixie Kong and the Parrot Squawks, all set in a lively and fun jungle.

Rambi the Rhino Expansion Pack

LEGO Super Mario figures are ready to leap onto Rambi and leap into action. Little fans can have fun with special sound effects, every time the mighty rhino moves or destroys rock barriers with its horn.