On the occasion of MAR10 Day, LEGO introduced Super Mario fans to the new Skelobowser’s Castle Battle Expansion Pack, revealing its price, release date and details. Also shown for the first time was the brick-sized version of Donkey Kongwhich will hit stores this summer and which you can view above.

As for the new Skelobowser’s Castle Battle Expansion Pack, it will be available from August 1, 2023 in LEGO Stores, on LEGO.com and in the best toy shops, at the recommended price of €104.99.

Made with 1,321 bricks this pack is a recreation of the iconic Skelebow character and his castle, from which fans will have to rescue the Purple Toad. The set is full of missions to carry out and it will be possible to explore it with the interactive figures of LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi or LEGO Peach.

As for LEGO Donkey Kong, in addition to the launch expected during the summer, no further details have been revealed for the moment. We are therefore awaiting official communications.

