The youtube channel ElAnalistaDeBits has published a video confrontation related to the different versions of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sagaconcluding that the Xbox Series X it’s the best of all those consoles, obviously only beaten by the PC one (which is pretty pleonastic to report).

The game runs very well on all platforms considered, so PC, Xbox Series X and S and PS5, but on Series X it has a slight advantage in terms of resolution and performance. The graphics modes of the console versions are two: quality and performance. On PS5 we have, in order, a dynamic resolution that goes up to 2160p, normally dropping to 1980p for 30fps, or a dynamic resolution that starts from 1440p, dropping on average to 1368p for 60fps. On the Xbox Series X we have instead a quality mode with dynamic resolution at 2160p for 30fps that manages to maintain 4k in almost all occasions, and a performance mode always at 2160p for 60Fps which on average drops to 1872p. Of course on Series S the numbers are much lower and we talk about dynamic resolution from 1260p to 30fps (1152p on average) for the quality mode and 1260p at 60fps (1152p on average) for the performance mode.

At the level of graphic details the versions for the two most performing latest generation consoles are equivalent, with virtually identical shadows, textures, ambient occlusion and draw distance. However, the best version is the PC version, especially for reflections.

Also, the PS5 it suffers a little tearing in larger areas and has slower loading than the PC and Xbox Series X versions.

ElAnalistaDeBits’ conclusion is that Xbox Series X is the best optimized platform in this case. Series S and PS5 offer good performance, but can improve. Nothing dramatic, however.