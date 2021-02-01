Among the most interesting Star Wars proposals confirmed to arrive in the next few dates, we find Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The ever-cute LEGO universe is one of the best universes to recreate the popular Star Wars universe. They did it with the Marvel games, even with the Batman universe, and the next title begins to reveal interesting details. It is confirmed that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will include more than 300 playable characters.
Yes, they are not all the characters of the Star Wars universe that can be found in the game. Since the monthly publication of Playstation, it is confirmed that the game reaches record numbers of iconic characters from a license. Dawn McDiarmid, lead designer at TT Games, confirms in the post that up to 800 unique characters can be listed.
And in order to reach this figure, obviously, we have resorted to all movies in the Star Wars saga, including the latest movies. In fact, among the characters that are confirmed, is one of the community favorites, Babu Frik. TT Games has managed to implement its own style and adapt many universes to the LEGO style. We have mentioned a few, where the games of Marvel superheroes have been the ones that have best reflected the ability to take advantage of these adaptations. This is a boost from that time they confirmed around 500 characters.
Now comes another example of a popular universe brought LEGO-style with Star Wars. A universe full of iconic characters, where it seems difficult not to find that character you like from Star Wars. Another question is that it is playable, because of those 800 unique characters, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will include more than 300 playable characters. And it is not only a matter of finding iconic characters, emblematic places of the saga have also been recreated. McDiarmid assures that “If you have a favorite Star Wars location, chances are you can visit it in-game.”
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga It was introduced a couple of years ago and was scheduled to arrive last year. The delay has given the studio more time to continue adding content and offer a renewed proposal. Among the features that have been confirmed is being able to recreate the different movies in the order that the user wants. There will be no requirement to progress the stories in a specific way, nor a linear development of it. As much freedom as possible will be granted to everyone who immerses himself in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
This is the cover of LEGO STAR WARS The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
Its arrival on Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as PC, will take place later this year.
