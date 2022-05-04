May 4th is World Day of Star Wars: “May the 4th be with you”, according to the English pun. Warner Bros. Games celebrated with the launch of two new DLCs for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that include the characters of The Mandalorian Season 2 And



Star Wars: The Bad Batch

. The Character Pack The Mandalorian Season 2 includes Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand and the Moff Gideon. The pack Star Wars: The Bad Batch includes Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair and Echo. Developed by TT Games in collaboration with Lego Group and the Lucasfilm Games team, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features the largest number of characters ever seen in Lego Star Wars, with over 300 unlockable characters from all nine films. The season pass Character Collection Pack includes previously released packages The Mandalorian Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars StoryClassic Characters, Trooper and Rogue One. The seven packs are included in the Character Collection or as single purchases. on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch.