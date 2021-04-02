Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga suffers a new delay in its launch. The newest installment in the popular game series LEGO, which aims to be the game of the largest saga, has been affected once again by the development difficulties of this last year. I was aiming for a May 4 (May the 4th) release, Star Wars day, but now it seems unlikely.

Even after the news, many fans still believe that the title could arrive before the end of spring. Going out on Star Wars day would have given it a lot of publicity and would serve as a great way to celebrate the franchise.

According to Gamerant, still would not have passed the age rating filter of the ESRB, and they usually get it a long time before launch, which means that the game has not yet been finished and its launch is not close.

The developer Traveler’s Tales Games needs more time to finish and polish the title. They have not given a release date, but they intend to release it as soon as they can. Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga will tell the story of the 9 chapters of the George Lucas saga, and everything has been done from scratch, without using the previous games. Star Wars is one of the most iconic properties of all time, so let’s hope they have a product to match.

Star Wars fans have plenty of material to make the wait more enjoyable with the Series S | X update for Jedi Fallen Order, the launch of Star wars squadrons on Xbox Game Pass and series The Bad Remittance on Disney +.