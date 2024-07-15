Fans of Star Wars they certainly have something for everyone thanks to Amazon’s new offer for the Prime Day: in this case we are talking about LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on offer compared to the original list price suggested by the distributing company. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available in offer reserved for Prime customers to only 20.69 eurosagainst the 24.99 euros of the recommended list price. The game is obviously Sold and shipped by Amazonso thanks to the Prime subscription you can take advantage of free home delivery.
Within the territory you will have the opportunity to play all nine films that make up the Star Wars sagareliving the most iconic scenes, with thehumor characteristic of LEGO titles. Hundreds of characters and vehicles are made available, thus managing to vary the proposed situations enormously.
The offer proposed by Amazon specifically includes the standard version of the game and a Exclusive DLC which includes a set of characters. For further information and details regarding the game, please refer to our review.
