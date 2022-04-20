LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga it turned out to be a true love song of the saga and after the last film trilogy, it was truly a cure-all. This success is also marked by the achievement of 82,000 contemporary players on Steam, a peak never reached by a LEGO title.

The numbers, however, are destined to increase, given the release of the new ones today Rogue One Pack And Classic Pack: The first includes seven characters from the 2016 prequel, including Jyn Erso, Cassian Andor, Baze Malbus, Bodhi Rook, Chirrut Îmwe, director Krennic and K-2SO. The Classic Pack instead contains variants of Luke, Leia, Han, Lando and Darth Vader from the classic Lego Star Wars games.

With all nine chapters available, the Star Wars epic is playable in all its aspects and without ever taking itself too seriously. This is also the success of the series, living a generational saga with passion and a nice smile on the lips.

Source: TheGamer