If you go down to Mos Espa today, you’re in for a creepy droid surprise. Yes, despite its family-friendly focus, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga holds a surprising nod to one of Star Wars’ creepiest background characters.

Wander around Mos Espa’s back alleys and you may encounter Nobot, an odd-looking C-3PO lookalike, who shuffles off into a hovel. Follow him at your profile.

Once inside the area – labeled as “Haunted Hovel” – you’re treated to a weird one-off moment with Nobot himself – and likely left wondering what the heck just happened.

So, who is Nobot? Well, this haunted-looking protocol droid is part of the franchise’s official Disney canonhaving gained a few seconds of screen-time in the background of Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.

But Nobot’s deeper backstory is now decidedly non-canon – fleshed out in various writings subsequently considered part of the non-Disney-approved Legends continuity. And it’s here things get weird.

Nobot is apparently the sole witness to the murder of a pregnant woman, who later turned up playing audio recordings of the killing while covered in blood. Local speculation suggested Nobot was the murderer, leading to them becoming an outcast. Ever since, Nobot has wandered Mos Espa and become a target for locals to take potshots at – only to find their guns mysteriously jam.

Nobot’s inclusion in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga follows the game’s inclusion of a glitch which lets you hover – if you beat up kid Anakin. Man, those prequel films were darker than I recalled.