While it might seem like a family-friendly game, LEGO Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga gives a startling nod to one of Star Wars’ most creepy background characters.

In fact, in the alleys of Mos Espa you could meet Nobot, a strange C-3PO look-alike, dragging himself into a hovel. Follow it at your own risk.

But who is Nobot? Well, this “dark” looking protocol droid is part of the official Disney canon of the franchise, having gained a few seconds on screen in the background of Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.

But Nobot’s deeper backstory is now decidedly non-canon, enriched in various writings not approved by Disney.

Apparently Nobot is the only witness to the murder of a pregnant woman. Many believed that Nobot was the killer, which led to him becoming an outcast. Since then, Nobot has wandered around Mos Espa and became a target for the locals.

In related news, we learned that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the second largest physical release of 2022 in the UK.

Source: Eurogamer.net.