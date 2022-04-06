Steam concurrent user data shows a peak of 82,517 users on Valve’s platform.

Yesterday, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was launched on PC and consoles, the game that adapts the nine episodes of star wars to the LEGO universe. This is the most anticipated TT Games title in a long time, since it allows us to embody a multitude of characters (and more to come) from the legendary franchise and, in addition, the playable experience has been improved at a general level compared to previous releases.

Has achieved 82,517 concurrent playersHowever, what we did not expect was such an overwhelming success on its first day. As we observe in the official website of Steam that collects statistics, The Skywalker Saga has accumulated a peak of 82,517 concurrent playersplacing itself among the top positions in the first hours on sale.

This number only shows users on Valve’s platform who have been connected to the game at the same time, but the figure is devastating when compared to the previous most successful LEGO games. Have fourteen times more players than LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, which reached 5,953 concurrent users at the time.

the analyst benji sales also offers the following in the list and, as we observe, the data is very far from the overwhelming success reaped by The Skywalker Saga. The Hobbit game racked up 5,550 concurrent users, while Ninjago and The Lord of the Rings also hovered around the 5,000 mark.

In addition to PC, the title is now available for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch players, and the truth is that it is a game tremendously funny. At least that’s what we conclude in our analysis of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, in which it is clear that it is a fresh and emotional tribute to the three film trilogies.

