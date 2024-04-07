The discounts from Amazon Italy they always guarantee us very interesting promotions and now you can save by using the offer for LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition for Nintendo Switch. The current price is 67% lower than the recommended price indicated by Amazon. Just reach this address or use the box you see below.
The currently offered price from the platform is the lowest ever. Amazon reports that the recommended price is €59.99. As for shipping, it is managed by Amazon.
LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga
The Galactic Edition version of LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga includes these extras:
- Character Collection (The Mandalorian Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Classic Characters, Trooper Pack, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Mandalorian Season 2, and The Bad Batch)
- Character Collection 2 (Star Wars: Andor, the LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation television special, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
This content ensures dozens and dozens of additional characters to use during the game.
LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga allows you to experience the three trilogies of the Star Wars saga in a LEGO version, the original, the prequel and the sequel. The nine films have been recreated for a great experience perfect for LEGO and Star Wars fans. The Switch version does not include the ticket, but only a download code.
#LEGO #Star #Wars #Skywalker #Saga #Galactic #Edition #Switch #lowest #price #Amazon