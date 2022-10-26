Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, The Lego Group and Lucasfilm Games have released a new trailer for the Galactic Edition of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, available in digital and physical delivery from November 1st. The trailer features six new character packs that add another 30 playable characters to the title, which includes all nine films in the Skywalker saga and thirteen playable character packs from across the galaxy. The pack will add Captain Rex, Darth Maul, Asajj Ventress, Savage Opress, and Gar Saxon. The Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation Character Pack will bring festive versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Finn in Hawaiian shirt, Emperor Palpatine in costume and R2-D2, in a Christmas sweater.

The Star Wars: Rebels Pack will arrive on November 15th and will add Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Kanan Jarrus and Hera Syndulla to the game, The same day will arrive the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Pack, which will include Ben Kenobi, Darth Vader, Reva Savander (Third Sister), The Grand Inquisitor and Fifth Brother. November 29 will be the turn of the Star Wars: Andor Character Pack, which will add Andor, Luthen Rael, Syril Karn, Supervisor Dedra Meero and Bix Caleen, and the Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Pack which will include Krrsantan, Cad Bane, Cobb Vanth, Peli Motto, and The Armorer. These new character packs will be available as part of the Character Collection 2, within the Galactic Edition of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, or can be purchased as a bundle with the Character Collection 1 for € 24.99. It will also be possible to purchase the two Character Collections individually for € 14.99 each, while the individual character packs will be available for € 2.99. The Galactic Edition will also include seven packs from the original Character Collection.