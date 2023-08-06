LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga returned to occupy the first position of the UK chart thanks to a bundled with PS5 which, it seems, was particularly strong in English shops.
The news was revealed by Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, who, as often happens at the weekend, provides some previews of the top 10 of the United Kingdom.
As you may remember, at the launch LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga recorded physical sales even higher than Elden Ring in the UK, so this return to the top is not surprising at all.
PS5 discounts
Of course, there’s a pretty real reason why the PS5 and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga bundle has been so successful: the official discounts on the Sony console valid these days.
In the specific case of the LEGO tie-in inspired by the Star Wars saga, the promotion allowed one to be taken home Playstation 5 with the game at a really attractive price, in all likelihood the lowest ever.
