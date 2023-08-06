LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga returned to occupy the first position of the UK chart thanks to a bundled with PS5 which, it seems, was particularly strong in English shops.

The news was revealed by Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, who, as often happens at the weekend, provides some previews of the top 10 of the United Kingdom.

As you may remember, at the launch LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga recorded physical sales even higher than Elden Ring in the UK, so this return to the top is not surprising at all.