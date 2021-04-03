Warner Bros. has delayed Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga again.

Developer TT Games said it needed more time to make Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which was due out spring 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, “the biggest and best ever Lego game. “

The Skywalker Saga was first revealed at E3 2019 and was initially expected to come out in late 2020, but in August it was delayed to spring 2021. It is an all-new retelling of all nine films, with the goal of being the definitive Lego Star Wars game.

Tom saw a gameplay demo in 2019 that showed Tatooine, one of the game’s many open world areas, built in a new engine for the long-running Lego series. It looked ambitious – with the promise of being able to land there in any one of the saga’s three main time periods.

Warner Bros. did not provide an updated release window for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Thanks to all our fans for your continued patience. pic.twitter.com/tCDV9Ikftd – TT Games (@TTGames) April 2, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

It’s the latest delay in a long line of pandemic-fueled delays to games that were due out in late 2020 or 2021. Warner itself has already delayed WB Games Montréal’s Gotham Knights and Avalanche Software’s Harry Potter spin-off Hogwarts Legacy to some time in 2022 .